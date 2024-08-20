Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 14,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.