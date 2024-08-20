ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIMGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01, Zacks reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

