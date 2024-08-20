Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.99. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

