101,077 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4,016.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 134,057 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,718 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 785,174 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 278,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

