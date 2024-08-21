1,326 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.45.

RGA traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.20 and a 12 month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

