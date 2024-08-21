3,788 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 126,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,083. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

