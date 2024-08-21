3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.10

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.10 and last traded at $128.21, with a volume of 255330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

