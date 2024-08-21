4,526 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.15% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:NJUL opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

