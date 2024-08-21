740 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.19. 242,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,777. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

