821 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $39,997,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 26.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,456,236 shares of company stock worth $305,616,285 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $154.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $156.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
