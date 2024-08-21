94 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 451.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
COKE stock opened at $1,267.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $964.55. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,305.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
