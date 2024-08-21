94 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 451.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE stock opened at $1,267.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $964.55. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,305.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.