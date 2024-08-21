Aaron E. Alt Sells 2,323 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

