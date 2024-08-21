Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ANF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.