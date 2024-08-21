Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.