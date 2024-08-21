Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $2.87.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
