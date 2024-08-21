Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 55.6% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.55.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.