abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of abrdn Equity Income Trust stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 260 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 330.80 ($4.30). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 300.75. The company has a market cap of £157.20 million, a P/E ratio of -32,250.00 and a beta of 0.85.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile
