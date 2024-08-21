abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 68.9% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

FCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,103. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

