abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 68.9% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,109. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

