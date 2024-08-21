abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AWP opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

