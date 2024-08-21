Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of THQ stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $21.95.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.