Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ACP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 37,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,675. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Featured Stories

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

