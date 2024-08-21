Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
ACP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 37,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,675. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
