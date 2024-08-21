Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JEQ opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

