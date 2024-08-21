Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (HQL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. 3,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,758. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $450,319.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,354,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,279,337.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 80,657 shares of company stock worth $1,103,450 in the last three months. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Stories

