Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

HQL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 3,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,755. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $450,319.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,354,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,279,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 80,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,450 in the last three months. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

