Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1,307.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,801. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.