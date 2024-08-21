Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC):
- 8/19/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.