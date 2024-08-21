Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC):

8/19/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

