Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -535.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About Acadia Healthcare



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

