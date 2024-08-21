Adam Dubow Sells 3,202 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

