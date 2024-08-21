Adam Dubow Sells 3,202 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
