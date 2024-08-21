Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 927.61% and a negative net margin of 5,016.31%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Aditxt Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of Aditxt stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

