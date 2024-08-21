Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 927.61% and a negative net margin of 5,016.31%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Aditxt Stock Down 16.7 %
Shares of Aditxt stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $68.08.
