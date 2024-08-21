Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 800.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average of $163.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

