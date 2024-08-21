Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 2.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.32 and last traded at $151.93. Approximately 19,714,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 62,844,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

