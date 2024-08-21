AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AECOM worth $21,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AECOM by 53.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Down 1.3 %

AECOM stock opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,070.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.78%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

