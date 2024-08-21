Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $98.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

NYSE AFL opened at $104.79 on Monday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after acquiring an additional 285,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,429,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $197,820,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

