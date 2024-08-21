Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.50

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and traded as low as $19.93. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 101,300 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
