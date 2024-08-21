Alan B. Cardenas Sells 6,285 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after buying an additional 254,108 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 243,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $52,804,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coursera by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

