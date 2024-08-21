Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $81.63. 538,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,115,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 239.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Albemarle by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

