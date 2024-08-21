Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 536.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after buying an additional 1,104,423 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alcoa by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.7 %

AA opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

