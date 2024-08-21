Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

TSE:ASTL traded up C$0.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.19. 14,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,045. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.95.

ASTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

