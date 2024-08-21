Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $184.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.