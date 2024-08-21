Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 151,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,863,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,815,000 after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,253,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,267,342. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

