Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Founders Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 258,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

