Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 20,000 Shares

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,872,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 7,413 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $6,671.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 3,318 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $4,578.84.

On Monday, June 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,226 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,593.80.

On Thursday, June 20th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 11,556 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $13,289.40.

On Monday, June 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,149 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $48,471.35.

On Friday, June 14th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 10,672 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $11,632.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 81,582 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $88,924.38.

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $10,671.10.

NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Alset Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

