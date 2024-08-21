Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALS. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.47.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$23.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.68. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$23.21.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.36061 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

