Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.78

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 346402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $127,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

