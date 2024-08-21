Amanda Clark Sells 1,562 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $12,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,704 shares in the company, valued at $614,813.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 24th, Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96.

NYSE:COUR opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coursera by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after buying an additional 328,030 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

