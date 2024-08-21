Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider Graham Stewart Buys 8,130 Shares

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider Graham Stewart purchased 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £5,040.60 ($6,549.64).
Amaroq Minerals Price Performance
Shares of LON:AMRQ opened at GBX 64 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.76. The company has a market cap of £209.55 million, a PE ratio of -6,400.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 46.36 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 84 ($1.09).
About Amaroq Minerals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amaroq Minerals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.