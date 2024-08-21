Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider Graham Stewart Buys 8,130 Shares

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider Graham Stewart purchased 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £5,040.60 ($6,549.64).

Shares of LON:AMRQ opened at GBX 64 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.76. The company has a market cap of £209.55 million, a PE ratio of -6,400.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 46.36 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 84 ($1.09).

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

