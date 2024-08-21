Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $176.16 and last traded at $176.93. Approximately 6,916,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 43,174,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

