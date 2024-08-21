Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Earnings Results

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

