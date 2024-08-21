Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) PT Raised to $19.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 535,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amer Sports by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.