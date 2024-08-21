Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to $5.02-5.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.440 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amer Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.36.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Price Performance

NYSE AS opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.